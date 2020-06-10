WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of WD-40 worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.