Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

