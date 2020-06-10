Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,717,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.