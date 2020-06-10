Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.96 Million Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Zendesk worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zendesk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock worth $10,229,142 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

