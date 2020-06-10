Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 806.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 966.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 791,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,126 shares of company stock worth $215,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.