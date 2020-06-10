Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
