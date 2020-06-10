Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

