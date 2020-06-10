Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 28 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of CHE opened at $436.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.33. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

