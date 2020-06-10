Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Visteon worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,818,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

NYSE:VC opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

