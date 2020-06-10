BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of BioTelemetry worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.