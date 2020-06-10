Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.39.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

