Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $49,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

