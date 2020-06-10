US Bancorp DE Grows Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of NTAP opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

