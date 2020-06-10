Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $269,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,231 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,610,490 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

