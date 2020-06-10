CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.36, a P/E/G ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

