US Bancorp DE Sells 1,340 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.