US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,188,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

