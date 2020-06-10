US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,642 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

