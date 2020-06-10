Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

