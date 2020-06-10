US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $205,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

NYSE:MTB opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

