Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

