Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,483 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

