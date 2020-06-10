US Bancorp DE Buys 7,562 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.