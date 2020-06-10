US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. William Blair started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

