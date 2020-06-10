T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

TMUS stock opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

