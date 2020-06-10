Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSPN. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Onespan in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSPN opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

