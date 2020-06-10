US Bancorp DE Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $60,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of WRK opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

