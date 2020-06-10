US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,190.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,556,486.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $7,460,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

