Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

