US Bancorp DE Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

NTES stock opened at $409.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

