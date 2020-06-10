US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.