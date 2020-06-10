US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PROS by 106.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PROS by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PROS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.