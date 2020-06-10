Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

