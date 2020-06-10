US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,851 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $55,285,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $6,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Balchem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

