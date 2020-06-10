US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,373 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 457,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

