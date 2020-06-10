US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

