US Bancorp DE Sells 2,725 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.