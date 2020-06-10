US Bancorp DE Buys 19,833 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $91,008,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

