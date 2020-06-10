Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 16.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 238.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE MQT opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.