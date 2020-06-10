Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.