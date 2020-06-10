Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

