Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156,466 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.