Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,732 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,214.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 543,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,477,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 252,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.