Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Sell” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.20. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$37.75.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.9091754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

