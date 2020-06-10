Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s 2nd Largest Position

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,989,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102,154 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $313,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.