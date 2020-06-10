Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $304,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

