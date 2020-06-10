Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of ACGL opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

