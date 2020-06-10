Berry Group LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berry Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

