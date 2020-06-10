Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,214.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50. The company has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

