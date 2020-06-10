Canaccord Genuity Cuts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$11.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Laurentian upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.19.

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.78 million and a PE ratio of 159.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.59. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,409.09%.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

