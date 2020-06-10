Private Advisor Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $113,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

